2 Japanese men wanted for grisly murder arrested in Laos

Two Japanese men were arrested in Laos for allegedly murdering and dismembering the body of a compatriot in Nonthaburi province in April.

A source at the Provincial Police Bureau said it had learned that the duo had been detained in Vientiane. The bureau is in touch with Laos police and expect the two men to be sent to Thailand next week, the source said.

The suspects have been identified as Kato Takuya, 50, and Suzuki Hiroto, 33, and are believed to be members of a Yakuza gang.

Thai police launched a manhunt after human body parts were found in several spots in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong District on April 19. The skull was found on April 23.

Initial investigation identified the victim as Kabashima Ryosuke, 47, who was shot dead in a car driven by a Thai man, Kritsakorn Jaiphitak, 30.