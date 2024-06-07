Families of Thai students in ‘very poor’ group live on THB34 a day

Their average daily income of only 34 baht per day was well below the poverty standard set by the World Bank of 80 baht per day, the EEF said.

This means children in this group are at higher risk of being unable to complete mandatory education (Mathayom 3, equivalent to grade 9) because their families could not afford to support them, it said.

The report quoted statistics from the ISEE (Information System for Equitable Education) platform as saying that families in the very poor group are clustered in remote areas of Thailand, with Mae Hong Son province having 54.99% of its students classified as very poor – the highest in the country.

Other provinces with high numbers of very poor families are either in the North or the Northeast region, including Nakhon Phanom (45.21%), Amnat Charoen (44.9%), Kalasin (43.25%), and Yasothon (41.94%).

Meanwhile, the number of very poor students in the three southern border provinces has gradually reduced in the past two years, the EEF said.