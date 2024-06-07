Joint effort launches flexible curriculum for Thailand\'s Zero Dropout Vision

KFC’s goal has always been to make sure no potential goes to waste, and so has partnered with the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) to create a flexible curriculum that empowers and upskills school dropouts in chasing a promising career and to support Thailand’s Zero Dropout vision.

When schools reopen in Thailand, many children find it a major struggle to return to classrooms, posing a major challenge for Thai education.

Data from the EEF reports that the names of 1.02 million Thai youth, from kindergarten to high school, are currently missing from the education system.

That's enormous and demands urgent attention. KFC has responded by launching the Bucket Search Program, aiming to reintegrate school dropouts into a flexible education system and help Thailand achieve Zero Dropouts by 2027.

KFC Thailand, in collaboration with the EEF and the Infinite Intelligence Foundation, leads the Bucket Search Program, offering dropouts the choice between work & study or vocational education, making it possible for them to graduate and kickstart exciting and promising careers.