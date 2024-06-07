Joint effort launches flexible curriculum for Thailand\'s Zero Dropout Vision

KFC’s goal has always been to make sure no potential goes to waste, and so has partnered with the Equitable Education Fund (EEF) to create a flexible curriculum that empowers and upskills school dropouts in chasing a promising career and to support Thailand’s Zero Dropout vision.
When schools reopen in Thailand, many children find it a major struggle to return to classrooms, posing a major challenge for Thai education.
Data from the EEF reports that the names of 1.02 million Thai youth, from kindergarten to high school, are currently missing from the education system.
That's enormous and demands urgent attention. KFC has responded by launching the Bucket Search Program, aiming to reintegrate school dropouts into a flexible education system and help Thailand achieve Zero Dropouts by 2027.
KFC Thailand, in collaboration with the EEF and the Infinite Intelligence Foundation, leads the Bucket Search Program, offering dropouts the choice between work & study or vocational education, making it possible for them to graduate and kickstart exciting and promising careers.
One of the standout prospects of the Bucket Search Program is "KFC Classroom," an innovative out-of-the-box curriculum designed to boost vocational and entrepreneurial skills among school dropouts. With the unique opportunity to work and study at the same time as part of the learning experience, children gain hands-on experience by working at KFC restaurants, learning skills like English for business, back-office operations, service standards, safety protocols, cooking, and food hygiene.
“With schools reopening, KFC wants to make sure no child misses out on education. That's why we've started a program that teaches job skills and entrepreneurship. We're the first private company to offer such a flexible program, letting kids customize their learning to fit their interests and needs,” says Sakechai Choomuenwai, General Manager of Yum Restaurants International (Thailand) Ltd. and Chairman of the KFC Foundation.
Sakechai believes this project will be a game-changer for Thai society and the economy, especially at a time when having the right skills is crucial for today’s and tomorrow’s job markets. KFC Bucket Search provides students with the educational flexibility to balance work and study. “We’re also encouraging other private sector entities with the same vision to join us and be part of the change,” he continues.
Looking ahead, KFC plans to roll out the Bucket Search Program nationwide, targeting 40 provinces this year, to promote educational equity and empower participants to use the skills in their future careers, support themselves and their families, and contribute to the growth of the Thai economy.
"Collaborating with the private sector to provide work and study programs for dropouts is a key step toward achieving Thailand Zero Dropout. Tapping into the private sector's strengths and capabilities can bridge the gap between education and work. According to a study conducted by EEF, about 50% of the 35,003 dropouts nationwide are looking for ways to improve their careers. However, their career-oriented preferences over traditional education may not always meet their needs. The newly co-created curriculum by KFC brings an innovative, flexible approach that addresses these needs. It allows individuals with the right experience and expertise to become teachers who can transform the lives of dropout children, helping them reach their full potential in pursuit of self-sustaining careers," says Dr Kraiyos Patrawart, Managing Director of EEF.
Since its initiation in 2023, the Bucket Search Program has successfully brought 130 dropout children back into the system. With a curriculum that focuses on individual learning needs, students can design their timetables around their interests and requirements. In collaboration with the EEF, KFC is committed to uplifting 300 school dropouts in 2024, reigniting their hope to achieve promising careers and bright futures. After all, at KFC, we believe no potential should be wasted.
