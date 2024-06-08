Thai institute calls for more efforts to save marine, coastal resources

Started at the 1992 Earth Summit in Brazil, the World Ocean Day has been observed annually on June 8 with each year focusing on different aspects of ocean conservation. This year, the focus is on taking actions on ocean pollution and climate change under the motto “catalysing action for our ocean and climate”.
TEI president Wijarn Simachaya said on Friday that the global warming phenomenon posed a serious threat to marine wildlife and ecosystems. Scientists estimated that a rising sea temperature of 1.5 degree Celsius would destroy over 70% of coral reefs in the world, while a rising temperature of 2 degrees Celsius would destroy 99% of the corals, he said.
“The rising sea temperatures had already impacted coral reefs in 54 countries worldwide, including Thailand, which in recent years was seeing more occurrences of coral bleaching,” he said.
Coral bleaching is caused by rising sea temperatures linked with the El Niño climate phenomenon and global heating. This prompts the colourful algae living inside corals, called zooxanthellae, to be expelled or die, resulting in coral reefs appearing drained of their colour.
The phenomenon prompted the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry to announce on May 10 the closure of 12 national marine parks following the discovery of widespread coral bleaching.
Wijarn added that marine debris, especially plastic waste, is also a significant problem in Thailand and many countries in the Asia-Pacific region. With global plastic production exceeding 400 million tonnes annually, improper management could lead to environmental pollution and marine contamination, he said.
“Thailand is ranked among the top 10 countries globally with marine debris issues, along with four other ASEAN countries,” he said. “The kingdom generates approximately 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste per year, about 13-15% of total community waste, which amounts to 28-29 million tonnes per year.”
The TEI estimates that only 25% of waste is properly managed, with the remaining 75% being either landfilled, incinerated, or simply left on the ground. Consequently, this waste flows into canals, rivers, and ultimately the sea.
When submerged in water or the sea, plastic waste breaks down into small pieces known as microplastics/nanoplastics, which are harmful to marine wildlife and ecosystem and could take hundreds of years to degrade, said Wijarn.
To address this problem, the TEI has been working with coastal communities, educating locals on proper ways to manage plastic waste to prevent ocean pollution. The activity has been held in collaboration with the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s campaigns to promote sustainable tourism in coastal provinces.
"The world is simmering, the seas are warming, natural disasters are imminent. This is the problem that everyone must participate in solving. We must urgently work on existing issues and prepare for new challenges arising from climate change,” he said.