Thai institute calls for more efforts to save marine, coastal resources

Started at the 1992 Earth Summit in Brazil, the World Ocean Day has been observed annually on June 8 with each year focusing on different aspects of ocean conservation. This year, the focus is on taking actions on ocean pollution and climate change under the motto “catalysing action for our ocean and climate”.

TEI president Wijarn Simachaya said on Friday that the global warming phenomenon posed a serious threat to marine wildlife and ecosystems. Scientists estimated that a rising sea temperature of 1.5 degree Celsius would destroy over 70% of coral reefs in the world, while a rising temperature of 2 degrees Celsius would destroy 99% of the corals, he said.

“The rising sea temperatures had already impacted coral reefs in 54 countries worldwide, including Thailand, which in recent years was seeing more occurrences of coral bleaching,” he said.

Coral bleaching is caused by rising sea temperatures linked with the El Niño climate phenomenon and global heating. This prompts the colourful algae living inside corals, called zooxanthellae, to be expelled or die, resulting in coral reefs appearing drained of their colour.

The phenomenon prompted the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry to announce on May 10 the closure of 12 national marine parks following the discovery of widespread coral bleaching.