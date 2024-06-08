More than 100 drug inmates escape rehab centre in Krabi

More than 100 patients escaped from a drug rehabilitation centre on Krabi province’s Siboya Island as they claimed they were assaulted during rehabilitation.

Officials at Khlong Khanan Police Station said they were informed on Friday that people escaping from a drug rehabilitation centre tried to get out of the island, leading residents of Siboya subdistrict to live in fear.

Police said most of the fleeing patients gathered on a beach in proximity to a pier as they tried to get off the island.

Police said they tried to negotiate with the inmates to get them to go back to the centre.

However, according to the police, the escapees refused to go back as they claimed they had been physically abused and mistreated.