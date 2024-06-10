UTCC sees Thais spending 87.62 billion baht during UEFA Euro 2024

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) believes Thai football fanatics will spend some 87.62 billion baht during the UEFA Euro 2024 championship, and most of it will be spent on betting.

The monthlong championship kicks off on Saturday and will be broadcast live on PPTV and several TrueVisions channels.

UTCC rector Thanawat Polvichai said this prediction was based on a recent opinion poll conducted by the university’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting among some 1,000 respondents nationwide.

He said Thai football fans can be expected to spend some 20.58 billion baht on eating out or purchasing souvenirs during the games, up 5.1% from the UEFA Euro 2020 games.