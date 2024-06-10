Dating apps: New gen singles exploring online love trends

4) Bumble

This app is perfect for those seeking to date foreigners and is widely used internationally. Its unique feature allows women to make the first move. If a match doesn't lead to a conversation within 24 hours, the match is deleted. The app works similarly to Tinder, with users swiping left if uninterested and right if interested. Additionally, it offers features for finding friends (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz).

5) Omi

An app familiar to many Thais, Omi works similarly to other dating apps with its swipe left and right features. Additionally, Omi includes a "Quiz" function where users can ask and answer questions, helping them get to know each other faster and better.

Compare The Highlights of the Top 5 Dating Apps

Tinder (Highlights):

● Widely recognized

● Large user base

● Easy to use

● Connects with Facebook

Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) (Highlights):

● Focuses on serious conversations

● Requires interaction within 7 days of matching

● Emphasizes user profiles

● Allows comments on profiles and photos

Her (Highlights):

● Ideal for women seeking women

● Provides news and information for the LGBTQ+ community

Bumble (Highlights):

● Great for meeting foreigners

● Requires chatting within 24 hours of matching

● Women initiate the conversation

● Offers features beyond just dating

Omi (Highlights):

● Quiz function helps find better matches

● Connects with Instagram

Each app has its unique features and strengths. Ultimately, the best choice depends on the user's needs and preferences.

What Are Social Media Users Saying About Dating Apps?

From an analysis of social media opinions on dating apps, it was found that 41% of users shared their personal success stories of finding partners through these apps. Another 22% issued warnings about scams involving fraudsters posing as potential dates. Additionally, 20% shared stories of partners cheating via dating apps, while the remaining 17% provided tips on how to use the apps effectively.

What Do People Encounter When Swiping on Dating Apps?

While most people are looking for a clear and defined relationship, data from social media shows that only 34% of dating app users are seeking a serious partner. The rest often encounter scammers posing in various ways, such as those trying to lure them into investments or online purchases. Many users also meet people who are only interested in short-term relationships.

What Qualities Are Singles Looking For?

According to Insight data, nationality is the primary factor singles consider when deciding to get to know someone, with 20% of singles prioritizing it. For example, the news about "Khun Woon Sen," a German national often dubbed "Thailand's John Wick," who found love with his Thai wife through a dating app, illustrates this preference. Other factors that influence their decisions include appearance, attitude, occupation, social status, body type, education, age, and lifestyle.

Why People Stop Using Dating Apps

According to data from social media, 31% of dating app users decide to quit due to disappointment in relationships and experiences that made them feel like they were wasting time or unsafe. This is consistent with a Forbes Health survey showing that over 78% of people feel fatigued with dating apps because they haven't found success in love.

However, beyond using dating apps to form relationships, the younger generation also uses other online platforms like Facebook and Pantip. While online relationships offer the benefit of meeting new people worldwide, it's important to remember that successful relationships require sincerity, honesty, patience, and time to truly get to know each other for a stable and lasting connection. Additionally, users should be cautious about safety and avoid sharing too much personal information early on.

All information used in this insight analysis was gathered through the DXT360 platform, a social listening tool provided by Dataxet Limited (dataxet:infoquest). The data collection spanned from May 1–30, 2024.