Begging fast becoming a scourge in Thailand

Close to 8,000 beggars have been arrested in Thailand over the past decade and nearly 30% of them were foreigners, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said on Tuesday.

The minister was responding to mounting complaints on social media that there are more beggars on the streets now, especially outside large shopping malls in Bangkok.

Varawut said some 8,000 beggars had been arrested between 2014 and 2024, adding that they always used new methods to tug at the hearts of passersby, like begging with young children or pets. The minister added that beggars caught with children who are not related to them will face criminal charges.