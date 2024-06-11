Chada will not interfere in drug case against nephew: PM

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised will not interfere to help his nephew who was arrested on Monday for alleged drug abuse in Bangkok, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
Speaking to reporters before attending the weekly Cabinet meeting, Srettha said Chada had gone on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.
The premier was taken aback when reporters informed him that Chada’s nephew, Noraset Thaised, had been arrested at a hotel in Bangkok’s Huai Kwang district late on Monday night for allegedly abusing crystal meth.
“Chada will have no privileges to interfere with the case. Everything must proceed in line with the law,” the premier said.
Noraset’s father is Chada’s cousin. Acting on a tip-off, a team from
the Metropolitan Police Division 1 raided a hotel room in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi area and arrested Noraset along with a man identified as Kijja and two women – Walis and Anchaleeporn.
In the room, police found six packets of crystal methamphetamine or “ice”, an 11mm pistol and six rounds of ammunition. The four suspects were charged with having Category 1 drugs and an illegal gun in possession as well as carrying a weapon without a licence.