Chada will not interfere in drug case against nephew: PM

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised will not interfere to help his nephew who was arrested on Monday for alleged drug abuse in Bangkok, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Speaking to reporters before attending the weekly Cabinet meeting, Srettha said Chada had gone on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

The premier was taken aback when reporters informed him that Chada’s nephew, Noraset Thaised, had been arrested at a hotel in Bangkok’s Huai Kwang district late on Monday night for allegedly abusing crystal meth.

“Chada will have no privileges to interfere with the case. Everything must proceed in line with the law,” the premier said.