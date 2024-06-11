Special team set up to tackle online gambling during Euro 2024

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has set up a special team to crack down on gambling before UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off on Friday, the DES minister said.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong was on Tuesday responding to reporters’ questions about the measures that will be taken to deal with the surge in betting. The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) announced on Monday that some 67 billion baht is expected to change hands in wagers on matches during the monthlong championship.

Prasert said his ministry is closely monitoring all online gambling activities and had set up a special team before the championship starts.