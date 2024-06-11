Special team set up to tackle online gambling during Euro 2024

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has set up a special team to crack down on gambling before UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off on Friday, the DES minister said.
DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong was on Tuesday responding to reporters’ questions about the measures that will be taken to deal with the surge in betting. The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) announced on Monday that some 67 billion baht is expected to change hands in wagers on matches during the monthlong championship.
Prasert said his ministry is closely monitoring all online gambling activities and had set up a special team before the championship starts.
He said the ministry blocked access to 6,500 gambling websites in May alone, adding that people should not register at these websites as their personal information can be leaked to call-centre gangs.
When asked if any crime bosses were arrested in relation to the 6,500 blocked websites, the minister said they were being operated from outside Thailand.
However, he said, the DES Ministry will cooperate with the Anti-Money Laundering Office to trace transactions from Thailand on these websites and make arrests accordingly.
He said a special team from the ministry will keep an eye out for gambling websites and block access as soon as they are detected.
The UEFA Euro 2024 is being hosted by Germany and will run from Friday to July 14. The games are being shown on PPTV and TrueVisions in Thailand.