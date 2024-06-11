200,000+ people back govt’s move to reclassify cannabis as narcotic

Doctors, academics and students led by the Youth Network against Cannabis (YNAC) submitted a letter to the PM supporting his move to relist cannabis as a narcotic and only allow it for medical use.
The letter, addressed to PM Srettha Thavisin and signed by 207,977 individuals, was accepted on Tuesday at Government House by Somkid Cheukhong, PM’s deputy secretary-general for political affairs.
A representative of the youth network said the decriminalisation of cannabis by the previous government has had a significant impact on the Thai public.
Allowing food and other products to be spiked with cannabis has resulted in widespread usage of the plant that contains a psychoactive substance, he said. This open use of this addictive herb has also resulted in a rising number of addicts, many of whom are now seeking treatment, he said.
“These patients will eventually become a burden on the country’s healthcare system,” he said. “We, therefore, support the government’s efforts to relist cannabis as a narcotic to prevent recreational use as soon as possible.”
The representative said that based on a survey conducted by YNAC, only 15% of the Thai public is against the criminalisation of cannabis. He did not elaborate on the number of respondents covered in the survey.
Meanwhile, Somkid told reporters on Monday that a group opposed to recriminalizing ganja had submitted a letter to the government urging it to reconsider. The letter mentioned the impacts relisting cannabis would have on investors and producers of marijuana-related products.
“The PM has ordered relevant agencies to listen to opinions from all sides, while the government will set up a task force to carefully consider related legal procedures,” he said.
He also called on the public to be patient as many details need to be considered.
Cannabis was legalised in Thailand on June 9, 2022, though public smoking and sale to children and pregnant women is banned. However, the ambiguity over terms and possession limits has been the subject of debate ever since.