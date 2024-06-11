200,000+ people back govt’s move to reclassify cannabis as narcotic

Doctors, academics and students led by the Youth Network against Cannabis (YNAC) submitted a letter to the PM supporting his move to relist cannabis as a narcotic and only allow it for medical use.

The letter, addressed to PM Srettha Thavisin and signed by 207,977 individuals, was accepted on Tuesday at Government House by Somkid Cheukhong​, PM’s deputy secretary-general for political affairs.

A representative of the youth network said the decriminalisation of cannabis by the previous government has had a significant impact on the Thai public.

Allowing food and other products to be spiked with cannabis has resulted in widespread usage of the plant that contains a psychoactive substance, he said. This open use of this addictive herb has also resulted in a rising number of addicts, many of whom are now seeking treatment, he said.

“These patients will eventually become a burden on the country’s healthcare system,” he said. “We, therefore, support the government’s efforts to relist cannabis as a narcotic to prevent recreational use as soon as possible.”

The representative said that based on a survey conducted by YNAC, only 15% of the Thai public is against the criminalisation of cannabis. He did not elaborate on the number of respondents covered in the survey.