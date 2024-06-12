Over 99% of Thais want same-sex marriage to be legal: Poll

More than 99% of Thais want the Marriage Equality Bill to be enacted as law to provide legal benefits to same-sex couples, a recent poll shows.

A total of 99.3% respondents polled by content platform The Attraction from May 20 to June 9 approved the bill. The number of respondents in the poll was not disclosed.

Respondents’ top three reasons for supporting the bill were: Granting marital rights for same-sex couples (77.6%), granting the right to manage spouse’s assets (67.7%), and granting the right to sign a consent form for spouse’s medical treatment (60.8%).

Almost half of respondents (47.4%) said the bill’s progress was due to the Move Forward Party, while 26.3% said it was a public effort, and 23.3% said it was a joint effort by all parties. Only 1.9% said it was an achievement of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Move Forward’s former leader Pita Limjaroenrat was voted the most influential supporter of same-sex marriage rights with 58%. Musician Pataradanai Setsuwan was second with 55% and television host Vuthithorn "Woody" Milintachinda was third with 28.5%.