Thailand’s ‘living glow stick’ snail named mollusc of the year

Thailand’s first bioluminescent snail that has a continuous glow won the title of “International Mollusc of the Year 2024” in an online public vote held in April.

More than 50% of the 6,000-plus participants chose the mollusc.

The annual competition was launched in 2021 by Germany’s Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum, the LOEWE Centre for Translational Biodiversity Genomics and Unitas Malacologica, the international society for mollusc research, to raise awareness about the enormous biodiversity of molluscs and to promote their conservation.

The organisers described the “living glow stick” mollusc (Phuphania crossei) as “an air-breathing land snail found only in the tropical forests of Thailand. It takes its name from the Phu Phan mountains in the northeast of the country. Its special feature is that it constantly produces its own bioluminescent light, emitting a greenish glow like a living glow stick.

“At first glance, Phuphania crossei is a normal-looking snail, with a yellowish-brown body and a dark grey head with eyes on stalks. Its shell is brownish with distinct ribs. However, even in daylight and without stimulation, its greenish glow is visible to the human eye. The glow is produced by light cells on the foot and the mantle. The snail can switch off this glow temporarily.”