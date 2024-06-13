Bangkok diplomatic corps gather to mark Pride Month

The European Union delegation along with the embassies of Australia, United Kingdom and the United States jointly hosted a reception to mark Pride Month at the US chief of mission’s residence in Bangkok.

The theme of the party held on Wednesday was “Pride, Rights, Thrive”.

This celebration marks a milestone in Thailand’s human rights progress and underscores the international community’s collective commitment to promoting LGBTQI+ rights and inclusivity, including the ongoing efforts towards marriage equality legislation, the European Union delegation said in a press release.

Attending the event were more than 200 guests, including members of the diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, government officials, civil society organisations, LGBTQI+ activists, youth networks, and individuals dedicated to equal rights in Thailand.

"We join together to listen to the voices and needs of civil society and those working to advance the rights of LGBTQI+ persons, taking pride in all that they have accomplished. We applaud Thailand's people and government for progress toward ensuring LGBTQI+ persons have the same rights as anyone else. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights," US Ambassador Robert Godec said.