Overwhelming backing from Thais for equal marriage bill: survey

The survey was carried out by North Bangkok University among 1,100 random respondents from around the country from June 3 to 6. Assoc Prof Sanit Sirivisitkul, head of the research office of the university, announced the survey results on Thursday.

The Equal Marriage Bill sailed through the first reading in the Senate with 147 votes on April 2 after clearing the second and third readings in the House of Representatives on March 27.

On May 31, Senator Piyachat Wanchalerm, a member of the Senate special committee vetting the bill, said the ad hoc panel has finished the vetting. The bill will be submitted to the Senate for the second and third readings in the next parliamentary session in July.