Overwhelming backing from Thais for equal marriage bill: survey

The survey was carried out by North Bangkok University among 1,100 random respondents from around the country from June 3 to 6. Assoc Prof Sanit Sirivisitkul, head of the research office of the university, announced the survey results on Thursday.
The Equal Marriage Bill sailed through the first reading in the Senate with 147 votes on April 2 after clearing the second and third readings in the House of Representatives on March 27.
On May 31, Senator Piyachat Wanchalerm, a member of the Senate special committee vetting the bill, said the ad hoc panel has finished the vetting. The bill will be submitted to the Senate for the second and third readings in the next parliamentary session in July.
The bill seeks to allow same-sex partners to register their marriage and enjoy equal legal rights like male-female spouses.
When asked if they agreed with Pheu Thai’s campaign for the enactment of an equal marriage bill:
82.5%: Yes
8.5%: No
8.9%: Not sure
When asked if LGBTQIA+ couples should enjoy equal legal rights as female-male couples:
56.2%: Should receive same rights
38.4%: Should receive certain rights
5.5%: Should not receive any legal right
Do you tolerate LGBTQIA+ working colleagues?
91.4%: Yes
5.4%: No
3.3%: Not sure
Will you tolerate if your family members are LGBTQIA+?
85.9%: Acceptable
7.9%: Not acceptable
6.2%: Not sure