  Pilot telemedicine project has reduced patient rush: Rajavithi Hospital

The department director-general, Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, said the success of the virtual hospital services at Rajavithi Hospital would be used as a base for the department to expand its experiment to 11 other hospitals and agencies under the department soon.

She said the DMS has been testing the virtual hospital services via the DMS Telemedicine system at Rajavithi Hospital since October last year.

According to Amporn, the virtual hospital services offers five facilities:

Virtual visit: The system provides a patient card for identification and for making an online appointment with doctors.

