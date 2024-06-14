Marine police search for three oil tankers suspected of fleeing abroad

Despite these efforts, the tankers remain missing, leading to suspicions that they may have already fled Thai waters.

In a related development, Lek, the only crew member who did not flee with the other 17 crew members, was interrogated last night.

Lek, who plans to return to his home in Samut Sakhon, was questioned about the escape plan.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, emphasized the need to determine responsibility for the incident.

He highlighted that both the fleeing crew members and the marine police officers who neglected their duty and allowed the evidence to disappear will be held accountable.

The investigation will explore how the tankers, docked just 100 meters from the pier, were stolen and whether sufficient security measures were in place.

CCTV footage from the pier revealed that the tankers turned off their lights at 8.10pm on June 11 before they vanished, suggesting that someone facilitated the escape.

Authorities suspect that Joe Pattani, the owner of the tankers, is likely involved, though there is no concrete evidence yet identifying the orchestrators of the escape.

Additionally, reports have surfaced that the two remaining seized tankers, which were not stolen, were found to be empty of oil. This raises further questions about the missing tankers' cargo and their intended destination.