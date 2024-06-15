Dubai aircraft makes safe emergency landing at U-Tapao airport

All nine crew members of the plane, which had no passengers, were reportedly safe after the successful emergency landing.

The air traffic control tower at U-Tapao-Pattaya International Airport in Rayong’s Ban Chang district reported that it received a notification from the captain of a commercial Airbus A319-115(CJ), travelling from Dubai, requesting emergency landing due to landing gear issues.

Airport officials said that after being alerted, ground personnel coordinated with firefighters and rescue foundations, including the Swang Pornkusol Rayong and Sawang Boriboon Pattaya, to send more than 40 vehicles and ambulances to stand by at the airport to provide assistance.

At around midnight, the aircraft descended to prepare for landing, while all landing gears deployed successfully. The captain then landed the aircraft at the designated parking bay to allow further inspection of the landing gear system.

The incident is the second case of an emergency landing at a Thai airport in less than a month.

On May 22, a Singapore Airlines passenger plane requested an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province due to air turbulence. The incident resulted in the death of one British passenger and injuries to more than two dozen other passengers.