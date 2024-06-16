Two injured in fire after pickup hits petrol dispenser in Surin

Police said the accident happened at 6.20am at a petrol station near Salak Dai intersection on Lak Muang Road in Tambon Nok Muang of Surin’s Mueang district.

The fire quickly spread to an adjacent dispenser and both were badly damaged before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The massive flames at the two dispensers prompted all workers to flee the petrol station.

The pickup driver, who was injured, was rushed to the Surin Hospital. Police have yet to interrogate him and consider legal action.

A worker of the station, Anocha Luempit, 43, was injured because the hit dispenser also hit him while he was filling petrol in a vehicle.