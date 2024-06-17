3 missing boats loaded with smuggled diesel found off Malaysian coast

The three boats that disappeared from a marine police station last week with some 330,000 litres of diesel were found in Malaysian waters on Sunday and are being towed back.

Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiart Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said the three boats are expected to reach Songkhla pier by 3pm on Monday.

Jaroonkiart was speaking to reporters just before boarding a police plane to Songkhla, where he will interrogate the crew of the three boats himself.

The three fishing boats were among five seized by the coast guard in the Gulf of Thailand on March 17 with 28 crew members. Most of the crew are of Thai nationality.