Kamphaeng Phet company puts in highest bid for 10-year-old rice

V8 Intertrading Ltd, a buyer from Kamphaeng Phet Province, has won its bid for the 15,000 tonnes of 10-year-old jasmine rice stored under the Yingluck Shinawatra’s administration’s rice-pledging scheme.

The company quoted the price of 286 million baht, or an average of 19.07 baht per kilogram.

According to the Thai Rice Mills Association, Monday’s price of 100% jasmine rice is 2,950-3,166 baht per 100 kg., or 29.5-31.6 baht per kg.

The auction was held by the Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO), with bid documents being sold to six qualified bidders on Monday (June 17) morning, and bid envelopes being opened in the afternoon.

The rice is currently stored at two warehouses in Surin province: Kittichai 2 warehouse has 11,656 tonnes (112,711 bags) and Poonphol 4 warehouse has 3,356 tonnes (32,879 bags).

The PWO said that six companies bid for the stock at Kittichai 2 warehouse, namely V8 Intertrading Ltd (Kamphaeng Phet) at 64.04 million baht, Sahatan Ltd (Nakhon Pathom) at 62.7 million baht, Thanasan Rice Ltd (Chai Nat) at 60.4 million baht, SSMR Karnkaset Ltd (Nakhon Sawan) at 56.08 million baht, B N K Agriculture 2024 Ltd (Nakhon Sawan) at 53.7 million baht, and Sup Saeng Thong Rice Ltd (Suphan Buri) at 40.9 million baht.