New directive classifying yaba abusers goes into effect

A new Public Ministry Directive setting the classification of drug abuser to one amphetamine pill went into effect on Tuesday, the ministry’s spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Trichada Sritada said the directive was published in the Royal Gazette on Monday and went into effect the following day.

The new directive, signed by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, allows law enforcers to presume that anyone caught with one pill of yaba or amphetamine, or no more than 100 milligrams of the drug in possession is an abuser.

When caught, the detainee will be eligible to enter a rehab programme but must do so voluntarily, she said.