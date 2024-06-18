Surachate submits 20,000 signatures targeting NACC member

“The House speaker will next check the authenticity of the list and initiate the impeachment process accordingly,” he said.

Though he did not reveal the name of the NACC member he is targeting, it is believed he is taking steps against Suchart Trakulkasemsuk.

In April, Surachate asked the NACC to not allow Suchart to take part in a probe against him, alleging that the commissioner has a personal grudge against him.

Surachate also threatened in April to have the Parliament review Suchart’s qualifications as NACC commissioner.

The former deputy police chief has been suspended from police service over accusations of laundering money for an online gambling website. The Royal Thai Police has also sought a malfeasance probe against Surachate in the same case.

