Police identify fuel-smuggling mastermind after boats recaptured

Jaroonkiart identified the suspected owner only as “Boss Jor”, adding that investigators were gathering evidence to seek a warrant for his arrest.

The three fishing boats were among five seized by the coast guard in the Gulf of Thailand with 28 crew members on board on March 17. Most of the crew are Thai nationals.

Three of the boats were found to be loaded with 330,000 litres of diesel smuggled from a neighbouring country to sell cheaply in Thailand. The other two boats were empty.

The five boats were towed to the Sattahip marine police pier in Chonburi. The crew members were freed on bail and allowed to stay on the boats pending legal action. Police explained that one of the boats carrying diesel appeared to be sinking so they needed the crew to fix it to prevent a fuel spill.

But on June 11, officers guarding the boats allowed them to be moved away, apparently to prevent them from smashing the pier in strong winds. The three boats with diesel fled that night.

They were recaptured in Malaysian waters on Sunday with tanks almost empty and just enough fuel to make it back to port, police said.