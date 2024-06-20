Don Muang Tollway fees to rise from midnight Dec 22

Toll fees on the Don Muang elevated expressway will be raised by 10 baht and 5 baht in its two sections from December 22 onwards.

The new rates will go into effect from midnight on December 22 in line with the amended concession contract signed in September, 2007, Don Muang Plc announced on Thursday.

The toll fee will be raised by 10 baht from Din Daeng to Don Muang and by 5 baht from Don Muang to the National Memorial in Khu Khot.

The increased rates will be in place until December 21, 2029.



