Torsak reinstated as police chief following conflict probe

A panel investigating the conflict between the national police chief and his deputy has recommended that Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol be reinstated as police chief, a prime minister’s adviser said on Thursday.
The panel declined to reinstate Torsak’s deputy, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, as he had already been removed by a police committee, said Wissanu Krea-ngam, legal adviser to PM Srettha Thavisin.
However, it recommended that the Cabinet secretariat review the legality of the order to remove Surachate, aka “Big Joke”.
Wissanu clarified that Torsak’s reinstatement did not indicate the panel had found him innocent of all charges. Rather, it meant the investigation was complete, allowing him to return to work pending any judicial process.
The four-month investigation was conducted by a special committee headed by Chatchai Promlert, former Interior Ministry permanent secretary.
On March 20, Srettha transferred Torsak and Surachate to inactive posts after a war of words broke out between the police chief and his No 2. The PM then set up a panel to investigate the conflict, in which both cops accused each other and their subordinates of involvement in online gambling and other crimes.
Wisannu said the Chatchai panel’s investigation report made five key conclusions:
First, conflicts centring on several legal cases had infected all levels of the police force, leading to accusations and counter-accusations between the two sides.
Second, most of the conflicts centred on Torsak and Surachate, whose subordinates had also got involved.
The high-profile cases causing the conflicts included a former Chonburi police chief demanding 140 million baht in “protection money” from an online gambling ring, an influential person in Nakhon Pathom ordering the killing of a highway police officer, the Minnie and BNK online gambling networks, and several smaller corrupt and misconduct cases being tried by the Region 7 court.
Some of the conflicts dated back more than 10 years, Wissanu said.
Third, the cases that sparked conflict were under review – either by police investigators, public prosecutors, or courts.
Fourth, some cases have been taken up by the National Anti-Corruption Commission pending prosecution.
Fifth, Surachate was transferred, reinstated, and then removed by a police panel on the same day, April 18.
“In Torsak’s case, the panel says he should be reinstated as there is nothing more to investigate,” Wisssanu said.
“All cases against him must now proceed as per normal, such as via the NACC or courts. And it’s up to the police force to decide whether he should face a disciplinary panel.”
Wissanu said the Council of State, the government’s legal advisory body, had voted unanimously 10:0 that Surachate’s dismissal order violated his rights. As such, the Cabinet Secretariat must investigate whether the order breached police regulations.