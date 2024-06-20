Torsak reinstated as police chief following conflict probe

A panel investigating the conflict between the national police chief and his deputy has recommended that Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol be reinstated as police chief, a prime minister’s adviser said on Thursday.

The panel declined to reinstate Torsak’s deputy, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, as he had already been removed by a police committee, said Wissanu Krea-ngam, legal adviser to PM Srettha Thavisin.

However, it recommended that the Cabinet secretariat review the legality of the order to remove Surachate, aka “Big Joke”.

Wissanu clarified that Torsak’s reinstatement did not indicate the panel had found him innocent of all charges. Rather, it meant the investigation was complete, allowing him to return to work pending any judicial process.