Thailand eyes 8 trillion baht revenue in 2027 from soft power

The Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA) will host the country's first soft power expo next week to showcase the economic potential of Thai soft power in driving the country to become a leader in the creative economy.

The event, titled "THACCA SPLASH - Soft Power Forum 2024," will be held from June 28-30 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy chairman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, said on Thursday that the event will be joined by soft power-related agencies, the Thai business sector, and international partners including South Korea’s webtoon and Japanese animation studios.

He said the exhibition, which will be spread over 10,000 square metres, will highlight Thailand's 11 creative economy industries, namely books, art, fashion, design, music, festivals, travel, sport, film (drama and series), gaming, and food.

The event aims to fulfil three main goals: To raise awareness of soft power and its importance on the international stage; to promote the development of soft power entrepreneurs and increase their competitiveness in collaboration with related agencies; and to encourage cooperation among governments, private sectors, and related organisations in Southeast Asian countries and international alliances to drive Thai soft power to global markets.