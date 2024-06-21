Torsak returns as police chief as PM-ordered probe team submits report

The statement came from Wissanu Krea-ngam, the adviser to the prime minister, on Thursday (June 20).

Srettha had ordered the inquiry after the police force was riven with conflict between Torsak and his deputy police chief, Pol General Surachate Hakparn.

Sources in the police community and experts said they had expected the result of the investigation to result in a "tie" for the two top police officers even before Wissanu was assigned to announce it.

There were rumours of negotiations and exchanges, though it is unclear how these negotiations took place or who was involved.

Under the new settlement of the row that had brought the police into disrepute, Torsak returns to his previous position as police chief, completely in the clear.