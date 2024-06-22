Public invited to witness progress of Laem Chabang Port phase 3

The tour was organised by the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) and project developer CNNC Joint Venture, which consists of NTL Marine Co, Nathalin Co and Zhonggang Construction Group Co (China).

Members of communities in a 5-kilometre radius of the project were also invited to participate in the tour, which aims to help alleviate public concern over the environmental impact of the construction.

Banglamung district chief Weekit Manarojkit and Sri Racha district chief Noparat Sriprom, who supervise the areas where the project is located, were also present along with a team of independent environmental specialists.

The organisers said the tour aimed to create understanding among the public about the project before the developers started their construction. Participants also learned about measures being taken to meet the EHIA standards and minimise impact on sensitive facilities, including schools, hospitals, and religious establishments in the areas.

CNNC Joint Venture representative Lanlila Chitsom said: “CNNC is committed to fostering community relations by opening its doors to community leaders and participants to visit the actual construction site of the project. This initiative aims to alleviate concerns and build confidence in CNNC's operations, which prioritise the community’s interest and the environment.”

"We look forward to hosting more positive activities like this in the future," she said.