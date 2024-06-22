Tuition fees and related expenses of students at Thai schools higher in 2024

The report said parents of students attending Thai schools spent a total of 2.75 billion baht on learning materials, uniforms, and shoes, increasing 1.9% year on year.

Expenses on cram schools and special training contracted 0.7% year on year to 1.49 billion baht.

Due to the sluggish economy, parents have been cutting expenses on extracurricular activities for their children, said the report, adding that the expenses should bounce back once the economy improves.

KResearch also noted the rising popularity of international schools in Thailand this year. There are currently 248 international schools, 121 of which are in Bangkok and 127 in the provinces.

Eight new international schools were opened this year, a 3.33% jump year on year.

“The competition in the international school business has become more intense with new schools opening in the outer Bangkok metropolitan area,” said the center. “This is in line with rising property sales in these areas in the past decade to wealthy customers from CLMV [Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam] countries, which has driven up the demand for international schools for their children.”