Bangkok to hold 6km pride parade to conclude Pride Month celebration

Preparation is under way for LOVE PRIDE ♥ PARADE 2024, the kingdom’s longest pride parade, scheduled for June 30 in downtown Bangkok to mark the conclusion of Pride Month, which has been celebrating gender diversity and equality of the LGBTQIAN+ communities since June 1.

Pride Month this year is extra-special in Thailand now that it has become the first ASEAN country to legalise same-sex marriage. The Senate approved the Equal Marriage Bill during final deliberation on Tuesday (June 18), and the law is expected to be in effect around the end of the year.

The LOVE PRIDE ♥ PARADE 2024 project is organised under a collaboration among the government, public agencies and private sector comprising more than 100 corporations and organisations. Held under the concept “Love, Equality, Peace”, the event aims to complement the government’s policy of making Thailand a global pride-festival destination and an entertainment hub of Asia.

The policy is part of the government’s Ignite Thailand initiative, which aims to make the country a hub for tourism, medical treatment, food, aviation, logistics, electric vehicles, digital economy and finance by 2030.