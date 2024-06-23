The rise of Hainan durian a wake-up call for Thai growers and exporters

"When China is able to produce Hainan durian, it would mark another achievement for the Chinese durian industry. However, it would not significantly impact the import of Thai durians due to limited production. Nevertheless, Thailand cannot afford to be complacent, as the Thai durian market may face competition from the emerging Hainan durian, which is gaining recognition," the office said.

However, based on its taste, this seems to be of less concern. The “taste of Chinese durian” is reportedly quite mild, with a faint aroma.

When it comes to texture, it almost lacks any creaminess. The flesh of the durian sometimes evokes more of a sensation of unripe bananas, and other tasters were similarly unimpressed.

“There’s almost no flavour at all” was one of the harsh criticisms, with the consensus among tasters being that Chinese durian is “dry, hard, and bland”.

But the office has suggested that Thailand continue to develop high-quality, fresh durians to maintain its dominance in the Chinese and global markets. Although Hainan durian is becoming an alternative for Chinese consumers, Thai durians can still hold a competitive edge if they maintain their quality and consumer trust in terms of both taste and quality. The opportunity for Thai durian imports to remain in demand in China and worldwide persists, provided that Thai producers continue to adapt and improve according to consumer needs.

According to data from Global Trade Atlas, China currently imports fresh durians from three Southeast Asian countries: Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Between January and April 2024, China imported the highest quantity of fresh durians from Thailand, totalling 121,398.253 tons, valued at $716.69 million, accounting for 65.65% of market share, although this represents a 48.71% decline. Thailand has yielded market share mainly to Vietnam.

Vietnam is the second-largest supplier, with 79,186.190 tons, valued at $369.21 million, holding 33.82% of market share, but up 82.93%. The Philippines ranks third, supplying 1,778.123 tons, valued at $5.807,841 million, with a market share of 0.53% and a growth rate of $474.5 million.