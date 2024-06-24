Speed up construction of 87km section of Korat motorway: Suriya

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has ordered the Highway Department to accelerate the construction of the 87-kilometre stretch of the Bang Pa-in – Nakhon Ratchasima motorway, so it is ready in time for the New Year break.
The entire project covers the 196km distance between Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district to Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) in the Northeast.
So far, a 77km section, leading from Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district to the provincial bypass has been completed and is accessible to motorists.
Suriya said on Monday that he wanted the 87km section from the Hin Kong area in Saraburi province to be built so that at least the outbound is accessible to motorists during the New Year holidays.
If this section can be opened in time for the New Year holidays, then motorists travelling from Bangkok to the Northeast will have an alternative route to avoid congestion on the outbound Mittraparp Road, Suriya said.
As of May this year, the construction of the motorway, codenamed M6, has been completed 95.20%. However, work on the operating system, including building gateways and exits, rest stops and the installation of signals and lights has only proceeded 39.86%.
The Highway Department said it is in the process of selecting private firms to build and operate 15 rest spots with shops and restrooms, adding that construction of these may begin in June next year.
The department added that the entire M6 motorway should be open to the public without any toll fees within the next year before the motorway is formally opened in time for the 2026 New Year holidays.