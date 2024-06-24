Speed up construction of 87km section of Korat motorway: Suriya

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has ordered the Highway Department to accelerate the construction of the 87-kilometre stretch of the Bang Pa-in – Nakhon Ratchasima motorway, so it is ready in time for the New Year break.

The entire project covers the 196km distance between Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district to Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) in the Northeast.

So far, a 77km section, leading from Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district to the provincial bypass has been completed and is accessible to motorists.

Suriya said on Monday that he wanted the 87km section from the Hin Kong area in Saraburi province to be built so that at least the outbound is accessible to motorists during the New Year holidays.