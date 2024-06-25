Thailand remains in Tier 2 in US trafficking report

Thailand has remained in Tier 2 in this year’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report published by the US Department of State, signifying that it is working to improve its standing.

The US authority said in its report that Thailand has not been upgraded or downgraded because it believes that though the government does not meet the minimum standards required for eliminating trafficking, it is making significant efforts to do so.

“The [Thai] government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period,” the report said. “These efforts included increasing the number of trafficking investigations and prosecutions, and the number of victims identified and referred to services.

“However, the government did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas,” the report continued.

“Inconsistent and ineffective interviewing practices during labour inspections and victim identification interviews left many trafficking victims unidentified and without care, especially those exploited in forced labour. Authorities did not make sufficient efforts to identify and protect trafficking victims exploited in forced criminality in online scam operations in neighbouring countries, including Thai citizens and foreign nationals, often without legal status, who entered the country after their exploitation.”