Bangkokians invited to fresh food fair at City Hall

The Agriculture Ministry is calling on all Bangkokians to stop by at the food and beverage fair it is holding at City Hall until Sunday.

Called “Agriculture Ministry Leads You to Tour and Eat at Lan Khon Muang”, the fair started on Wednesday and is being held in the main public ground in front of City Hall from 10am to 9pm.

Kenikar Oonjit, deputy government spokesperson, said the goods available at the fair fall under five categories:

- Fruits and vegetables, both fresh and processed

- Meat, fish and other related products

- Silk, textiles and community handicrafts

- Rice and rice-related products

- Cooked foods ready for consumption