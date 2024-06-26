Bangkokians invited to fresh food fair at City Hall

The Agriculture Ministry is calling on all Bangkokians to stop by at the food and beverage fair it is holding at City Hall until Sunday.
Called “Agriculture Ministry Leads You to Tour and Eat at Lan Khon Muang”, the fair started on Wednesday and is being held in the main public ground in front of City Hall from 10am to 9pm.
Kenikar Oonjit, deputy government spokesperson, said the goods available at the fair fall under five categories:
- Fruits and vegetables, both fresh and processed
- Meat, fish and other related products
- Silk, textiles and community handicrafts
- Rice and rice-related products
- Cooked foods ready for consumption
Kenikar said the ministry is hopeful that the fair will promote awareness of agricultural products and services of logistical firms that can help farmers sell their products directly.
She said the main aim of the fair is to boost farmers’ income by putting them in direct contact with customers and give them channels to keep in touch with prospective customers.