Amid mounting losses, SCBX scaps the Robinhood application from July 31

With the Covid crisis behind us and businesses stabilising, Robinhood has decided to end its role, SCBX Group said, while thanking its customers and business partners for their support.



To ensure a smooth termination of services from the Robinhood application and minimise impact on customers, merchants, riders, drivers, and all stakeholders, the company statement made the following disclosures:

• From July 31, 8pm onwards, customers will not be able to use the Robinhood application.

• Merchants, riders, and drivers can use the Robinhood Shop, Robinhood Rider, and Robinhood Driver applications for transactions until 8pm July 31.

• For further inquiries, contact the Robinhood Call Centre at 02-777-7564.

