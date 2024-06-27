Police Commission backs dismissal of deputy chief ‘Big Joke’

The Police Commission on Wednesday unanimously supported the decision to dismiss Deputy National Police chief Pol General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn over alleged links to an online gambling operation.

The Council of State, the government’s legal advisers, had earlier ruled the dismissal was illegitimate.

Surachate was initially suspended on March 20 when Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered a panel to investigate the conflict between the deputy chief and his boss, national police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol.

On April 18, Srettha reinstated Surachate at the request of acting police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet. But Surachate was then dismissed a few days later over allegations of links to online gambling.

Last week, the PM’s legal adviser Wissanu Krea-ngam announced the Council of State had found that the order to remove Surachate was unlawful.

On Monday Surachate threatened to file a malfeasance lawsuit against the premier unless he ordered the police chief to reinstate him.

Wednesday’s meeting of the Police Commission, chaired by Srettha, voted 12-0 in support of the dismissal order. The PM left the meeting early and declined to speak to reporters.