Commuters on 3 more train routes to enjoy fare cap next year

Commuters on the Blue, Yellow, and Pink lines’ electric trains in the Bangkok Metropolitan area will pay a maximum fare of 20 baht by June 2025, the Transport Ministry announced on Thursday.
Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit was reporting the progress of the government’s policy of implementing a 20-baht fare cap on all routes of electric trains in the capital by September 2025.
The 20-baht fare cap has been implemented on Purple Line and Red Line trains since October last year.
Suriya, who doubles as Deputy Prime Minister, said that the Blue Line, Pink Line (from Khae Rai to Min Buri stations), and Yellow Line (from Lat Phrao to Samrong stations) will join the 20-baht fare cap policy by June next year.
He insisted that capping the fare would not affect the existing concession contracts with private train operators, as the government through the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is negotiating with concessionaires to provide compensation for the loss in revenues.
Suriya said the compensation, estimated at 8 billion baht per year, would most likely come from a newly established fund that will be supported by the government’s budget, the Energy Conservation Promotion Fund, and the MRTA’s revenue.
He added that the ministry is also drafting a joint-ticket bill that would allow commuters to use one ticket/card to travel across the public transport network as well as use it at participating shops and service providers.
“Currently only the train lines under MRTA’s supervision can be capped at 20 baht,” said Suriya. “As for train lines under other operators, such as the Green Line, they can join the policy after the joint-ticket bill is in effect, which should happen within 2025.”
The Green Line train comes under Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and is operated by BTS Group Holdings.
Suriya also said that in the seven months since the 20-baht fare cap was introduced, the Red Line saw 6.21 million users, a 27.61% jump compared to the same period in 2023, while the Purple Line saw 14.29 million users, an 11.53% jump year on year.
The ministry estimated that the Red and Purple lines would lose a combined revenue of 300 million baht per year from the 20-baht fare cap policy.