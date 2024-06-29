Thai fruit the sweet spot for exports, as May sales soar 128% over April

Total exports in May were valued at $26.21 billion, increasing 7.2% over the previous month and was the highest in 14 months, with main contributions coming from agricultural products, TPSO director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said.

“May is the month when several crops bear fruits or become harvestable,” he said. “Another supporting factor is the fast recovery of the global manufacturing sector that has driven up the demand for raw materials, as can be seen from the rising trend of the global purchasing managers’ index.”

In May, Thailand exported fresh, frozen, and dried fruits worth $1.4 billion to the global markets, including key markets China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Japan. The Chinese market alone saw fruit exports increasing by 142.4% month on month, said Poonpong.

Fruit exports in the first five months of 2024 expanded 5% compared to the same period of the previous year, to $3.28 billion. The most popular Thai fruits in overseas markets included durians (valued at 83.05 billion baht, up 14% year on year), mangosteens (9.9 billion baht, up 24.2% YoY), longans (6.36 billion baht, up 31.3% YoY), and mangoes (3.12 billion baht, up 67.4% YoY).