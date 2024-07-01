Assistant public works engineer arrested for Yala car bomb attack

Police arrested an assistant public works engineer in Yala’s Bannang Sata district over suspicions of having a hand in Sunday’s car bomb attack outside the district police station’s residential building.

Investigators identified the suspect as Mustofa Malae, 27, from Ban Jarohpae in Than To district and detained him under the emergency decree, which allows the authorities to arrest suspects without a warrant.

Mustofa became a suspect when police investigators learned he had signed out a pick-up truck from the Tambon Than To Administration Organisation, where he worked, without providing a reason.

Another point that worked against him was that his wife is related to Wehusman Wehmong, a suspected insurgent facing an arrest warrant.