Phuket governor leads massive clean-up effort after flash floods

Phuket governor Sophon Suwannarat led a big clean-up operation on Monday morning after the popular island was hit by flash flooding brought on by torrential rains.
Joining the operation were several other local bigwigs, including provincial police chief Pol Maj-General Sinlert Sukhum, director of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Area 18 Kas Sentoyeb as well as officials from the Third Naval Area, several government agencies and foundations.
The operation was focused on the island’s Kathu district’s hardest hit Kamala area, where bulldozers were used to remove mud from roads and water trucks followed by spraying the area clean.
The officials also handed out bags of necessities to the affected locals.
Sophon said that apart from the Kamala area, Thalang province’s sub-districts of Sri Sunthorn, Thep Kasattree, Ban Don and Choeng Thalay were also badly hit.
He said that though the floods had subsided, the sub-districts of Kasattree and Ban Don were still inundated as of press time. He said some 50 residents were taking refuge in a school, but were expected to return home on Tuesday.
The governor added that he has sought help from the Royal Irrigation Department to install water pumps to drain the remaining floods, so all roads are dry and accessible by Tuesday.
“We expect all the flooding to be cleared by tomorrow,” he said.
He added that 90% of the roads in Phuket were accessible on Monday, adding that Phuket International Airport, which had suspended services for a few hours, resumed operations at 11am on Sunday.
The governor said he has assigned the local administration to survey damages, so help can be sent out accordingly. About six or seven subdistricts have been affected by the floods, the governor said.