Phuket governor leads massive clean-up effort after flash floods

Phuket governor Sophon Suwannarat led a big clean-up operation on Monday morning after the popular island was hit by flash flooding brought on by torrential rains.

Joining the operation were several other local bigwigs, including provincial police chief Pol Maj-General Sinlert Sukhum, director of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Area 18 Kas Sentoyeb as well as officials from the Third Naval Area, several government agencies and foundations.

The operation was focused on the island’s Kathu district’s hardest hit Kamala area, where bulldozers were used to remove mud from roads and water trucks followed by spraying the area clean.

The officials also handed out bags of necessities to the affected locals.