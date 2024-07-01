Ramathibodi Hospital's Senior Complex: A prototype for elderly care

"Saha Group has the potential to develop innovations that meet the needs of those seeking good health and quality of life. This collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital aims to foster academic and technological cooperation, facilitate knowledge exchange, and provide support in terms of consulting, academics, or other related activities," said Vichai.

Clinical Professor Arthit Ungkanon, M.D., Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, shared that The Treasury Department has allocated state land in Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province, for the Senior Complex Project. These comprehensive elderly care facilities will include:

1. The Ramathibodi Elderly Care and Hospice (ECH): A hub for learning, research, innovation development, and training for doctors, nurses, medical personnel, and the general public. It will also provide health services to the elderly.

2. The Ramathibodi-Treasury Department Senior Housing Project: Modern condominium-style residence for seniors.

3. The Ramathibodi Nursing Home: Accommodation for dependent elderly people with complex diseases who are partial or total dependent.