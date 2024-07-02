Nation Group’s Krungthep Turakij launches AI reporter ‘KATIE’

Following Nation TV, Post Today and Thansettakij, another Nation Group media arm, Krungthep Turakij, also known as Bangkok Biz News, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) reporter named “KATIE” on its platforms.

The move strengthens Krungthep Turakij’s position as Thailand’s top economic, business and investment news channel with over 37 years of experience.

KATIE, an AI-generated female reporter, joined Krungthep Turakij’s panel of key opinion leaders this week. She will update the latest events in Thailand and around the world in the “Krungthep Turakij News Update” programme, available daily on its website and via social media channels.

“2024 is truly the year of AI. Although there has been continuous AI development in the past, its practical applications have only started to become clear this year. We believe that AI will play an increasingly significant role from now on. It is not a fad, but a technology embedded in every dimension of life,” Nation Group vice chairman Somchai Meesen said.

"Nation Group is continuously adapting to every technological trend and innovation that enhances the news consumption experience,” he went on. “We are keen to utilise these advancements to deliver more comprehensive, accessible and verifiable news.”

Somchai added that Krungthep Turakij’s website recently introduced a feature that reads the news in three languages—Thai, Chinese, and English. This move reflects Nation Group’s belief that the world of news consumption can expand beyond boundaries, allowing foreigners to follow Thailand's latest events directly.