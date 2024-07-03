Surachate files malfeasance complaint against Srettha with NACC

In the complaint, Surachate accused Srettha of malfeasance in violation of Article 157 of the Criminal Code.

Last year, Srettha, who is ex-officio chairman of the Police Commission, picked Pol General Torsak Sukvimol, who was ranked fourth in seniority, as the new police commissioner-general.

At that time, Surachate was ranked second most senior after Pol General Roi Ingkhapairoj.

Surachate said he had submitted the same complaint to the NACC on April 22 but withdrew it a day later when he learned that former National Police chief Pol General Seripisut Temiyavej had filed a similar complaint with the NACC.