Thai international airports see 20% more passengers YOY

In the first five months of 2024, the six international airports run by Airports of Thailand (AOT) recorded 52.16 million passengers, an increase of 20.28% over the same period in 2023, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced on Wednesday.

The AOT manages six airports nationwide, namely Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang, Phuket and Hat Yai, which account for 95% of domestic and international flights.

Speaking at an event to mark AOT’s 45th anniversary at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Suriya reported that of these passengers, 32.05 million were foreign arrivals, mostly from Asia, Europe, and the United States.

These foreign tourists contribute around 2.3 trillion baht per year to the country’s tourism industry or about 70% of Thailand's annual expenditure budget, he added.

Suriya, who doubles as deputy prime minister, said the AOT and the ministry are coordinating efforts to make Thailand a global aviation hub, in line with the government’s “Ignite Thailand” initiative.

Announced in February, the initiative aims to make the country a hub for tourism, medical treatment, food, aviation, logistics, electric vehicles, digital economy and finance by 2030.