Thai international airports see 20% more passengers YOY

In the first five months of 2024, the six international airports run by Airports of Thailand (AOT) recorded 52.16 million passengers, an increase of 20.28% over the same period in 2023, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced on Wednesday.
The AOT manages six airports nationwide, namely Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang, Phuket and Hat Yai, which account for 95% of domestic and international flights.
Speaking at an event to mark AOT’s 45th anniversary at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Suriya reported that of these passengers, 32.05 million were foreign arrivals, mostly from Asia, Europe, and the United States.
These foreign tourists contribute around 2.3 trillion baht per year to the country’s tourism industry or about 70% of Thailand's annual expenditure budget, he added.
Suriya, who doubles as deputy prime minister, said the AOT and the ministry are coordinating efforts to make Thailand a global aviation hub, in line with the government’s “Ignite Thailand” initiative.
Announced in February, the initiative aims to make the country a hub for tourism, medical treatment, food, aviation, logistics, electric vehicles, digital economy and finance by 2030.
To achieve this goal, the government will focus on infrastructure investment and organising promotional campaigns to attract both tourists and business travellers to Thailand, which currently ranks 8th among popular tourist destinations worldwide, Suriya said.
The ministry is also aiming to have Thai airports listed among the top 20 world’s best airports within five years. Suvarnabhumi Airport, the country’s main international airport, is currently in 58th place, while Don Mueang is among the top 10 best low-cost airports globally.
AOT CEO Kirati Kitmanawat noted that the rise in foreign arrivals was due to the fast recovery of the global tourism industry following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the government’s visa-free policy for visitors from China, Kazakhstan, India and Taiwan.
He added that from October 2023 to May 2024, AOT recorded 81.05 million passengers, 83.4% of the number in the same period in 2019, before Covid. Of these, 48.95 million are international passengers (85.8% of the pre-Covid figure ) and 32.09 million are domestic passengers (80% of pre Covid).
Kirati said from September 2023 to March 2024, AOT recorded revenue of 33.94 billion baht, an increase of 71% year on year. He expressed confidence that the trend would continue into the second half of the year.