Giving foreigners longer property leases will not hurt Thais: Chada

Thais have nothing to worry about, said Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised in response to concerns over increasing the property leasehold period for foreigners to 99 years.

Chada was responding to an interpellation raised on Thursday by Move Forward Party MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt, who asked if the government has studied the pros and cons of the plan and whether it would make it tougher for Thais to buy houses.

The MP raised the question after the Cabinet agreed in principle last month to increase the foreign ownership ratio in condos to 75% from 49% and boost property leasehold to 99 years from 50 years.