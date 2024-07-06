Thailand retains ranking as world’s sixth best country for expats

The InterNations report ranked 53 global countries across five indices: quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance and an “expat essentials” index, which covers housing, administration, language and digital life.

Panama was named the No. 1 country for expats in this year’s report, which surveyed more than 12,500 people in February about how satisfied they feel with their lives in a foreign country.

Around 82% of people who move to Panama said they were happy with their lives, compared with 68% of expats around the world, said InterNations, adding that most people had moved to the Central American country for financial reasons, to retire or for a better quality of life.

In second place is Mexico, followed by Indonesia, Spain and Colombia.

Thailand is in sixth spot, the same place as last year’s report.

Brazil is in seventh place, followed by Vietnam, the Philippines and the UAE.

InterNations noted that Indonesia surged in the rankings to top three from 13th place last year, thanks to its low costs, friendly people and good work-life balance, residents reported in the survey.

The bottom 10 countries in the ranking are Kuwait (53), Turkiye (52) Finland (51), Germany (50) Canada (49), Norway (48), Italy (47), Malta (46), Ireland (45) and UK (44).