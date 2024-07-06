Navy rolls out esteemed barges in preparation for Royal Krathin ceremony

The Krathin is an annual royal event and will commemorate His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday on July 28.

The royal barge was ceremonially moved from the National Museum of Royal Barges in Bangkok Noi district to the Navy's Thonburi Naval Dockyard, which is a kilometre away.

From July 4 to 7, the Navy intends to launch four royal barges – Suphannahong, Narai Song Suban, Anantanagaraj, and Anekkachatphuchong – in succession.

The move comes ahead of the rehearsals, which will begin on August 1 and continue weekly. Full dress rehearsals in traditional oarsman uniforms are scheduled for October 15 and 22.

In addition, the Navy will commemorate His Majesty the King's 6th cycle birthday with a special boat song recital and exhibition from July 27 to July 29 at Ratchaworadit Pier on Maharaj Road in Bangkok.

Thailand will hold a spectacular Royal Barge Procession on October 27, showcasing 52 royal barges, meticulously arranged in five formations. The procession,1,200 metres long and 90 metres wide, will involve over 2,200 participants.

The journey will conclude with the Royal Krathin ceremony at Wat Arun Ratchawararam, a renowned historic temple in Thailand.

