Assets worth THB360m seized in crackdown on illegal online gambling

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is collaborating with the police bureau to combat all forms of cybercrime, including online gambling, under the "Final Bet" operation.

Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong told a joint press conference that the operation was conducted in response to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's concerns about dealing with cybercrime and strictly cracking down on online thieves and illegal gambling websites, particularly during the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

Twenty-nine suspects were apprehended, including 11 people with arrest warrants (two owners, six financial officers and administrators, and three employees). Of the 29, the majority of the suspects (18 people) were arrested after agreeing to open "mule" bank accounts for the racket.

The suspects were charged with three crimes: Organised gambling and unauthorised electronic property theft; money laundering with the agreement of two or more people; and, money laundering offence.

According to the report, these five major illegal online gambling networks have over 30,000 registered members, with a total monthly transaction volume of over 60 million baht.

Meanwhile, the arrest triggered coordinated raids on 10 target locations in Songkhla and Nan provinces, resulting in the seizure of cash, spot gold, jewellery, luxury cars, and other assets worth a total of over 360 million baht.