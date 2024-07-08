Uni will face legal action if found to be selling degrees: Supamas

A private university is facing action over reports that it granted degrees to certain wealthy students without them having to study.

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said on Monday that she set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the issue. The panel is led by her ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Prof Dr Supachai Pathumnakul.

Though the minister did not name the university in question, it is widely believed she was referring to Phitsanulok University.

Supamas said the committee will conduct the investigation and present her with a report as soon as possible.